The life and career of Martha Stewart is coming to Netflix.

According to Variety, a documentary about the media mogul will come from Oscar-nominated director R.J. Cutler.

While details are being kept under wraps, the outlet reports that the film will likely detail Stewart’s early life in Jersey City as the babysitter to New York Yankees icons Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra, her days as a teen model and her big break as a media titan. It will also show the growth her Martha Stewart Living empire and her 2004 stint in prison for insider trading.

Cutler recently debuted the doc “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” on AppleTV+ but his first film as a producer, “The War Room”, got him a Best Documentary nod at the Oscars.

“The War Room” followed Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Variety says a release timeline for the currently untitled project “was not immediately clear.”