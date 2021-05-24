Kelly Ripa is speaking out about the pay disparity she experienced while working with husband Mark Consuelos on “All My Children”.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host first started acting on the show in 1990, while her other-half joined in 1995.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Receives The ‘Best Gift Ever’ From Mark Consuelos On Their 25th Anniversary

However, Ripa has revealed that Consuelos was “immediately” paid more, despite the two having similar acting experience.

“I watched my husband who had no acting experience when he got his job at ‘All My Children’, much the same way I had no acting experience,” she shared, during a recent interview with Bustle.

“But I got my job in 1990 and I think he got his job in ’95. And he was paid more than me immediately. It was immediate. I just couldn’t believe how quickly they were willing to pay the man more than the woman.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Reveals Mark Consuelos Once Threw Her Wedding Ring Out A Window

Admitting that the gender pay gap has “bothered me ever since,” she continued, “I’ve earned everything I’ve had over the course of 30 years of working for the same company, whereas I think that men still don’t have an understanding of how hard women have to work to have the opportunity to say this statement that I’m saying right now.”

After eloping in 1996, Ripa and Consuelos are now parents to Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Celebrates Hubby Mark Consuelos On His 50th Birthday

Acknowledging that she might get “blowback” for speaking out, Ripa added, “People will say, ‘Oh, but she earns such a good living,’ Yeah, I do, because I really worked hard for it.”