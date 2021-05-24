Kim Kardashian’s camp is speaking out following the recent lawsuit filed against the KKW Beauty mogul.

According to TMZ, maintenance workers are suing Kardashian over unpaid wages.

The legal documents, obtained by the outlet, say the staff remembers at her Hidden Hills mansion claim they’re missing out on unpaid wages, benefits and more. The workers also claim they were treated more as independent contractors rather than full-time employees.

Staffers also claimed they were not given pay stubs, not paid on a regular schedule, not given meal and rest breaks, not properly reimbursed for expenses, not provided a system to record their hours and not paid for their hours, including overtime.

But a rep for the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 40, released a statement on Monday, urging Kim “is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff.

It continued, “Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.”

The workers are seeking damages and other penalties.