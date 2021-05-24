Click to share this via email

Prince William and Kate Middleton are putting their playful side on display amidst their royal tour of Scotland.

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge tried her hand at DJing during a visit to Heavy Sound C.I.C.

The organization provides music, creative arts and sports activities in Scotland’s underprivileged areas.

Keep up the incredible work @vruscotland in leading the way in finding compassionate, holistic, human-led solutions. Oh and please do delete that music… pic.twitter.com/wnuOgvDpTI — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 24, 2021

Kate’s attempt at dropping a beat didn’t quite impress William, who jokingly teased his wife’s musical efforts.

“Please turn that off, it’s hurting my ears,” joked the duke, causing Kate to burst out laughing.

“Sorry for leaving such a terrible song. Delete it, delete it,” the duchess apologized as she left the room.

William previously turned on the charm while visiting a residential care facility in Edinburgh.

The duke also opened up about his personal connection to Scotland, home of the Queen’s beloved Balmoral estate.