Joseph Gordon-Levitt is back in the biopic business.

The actor, 40, has signed on to play ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the first installment of a new anthology series at Showtime called, “Super Pumped.” Adapted from the Mike Isaac’s bestselling book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” the show is being helmed by “Billions” showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

According to a description from the cable network, the show “will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.”

While the first season of the anthology series will focus on Kalanick and Uber, subsequent seasons will examine stories that “rocked the business world to its core and changed culture,” Showtime says.

Kalanick was famously ousted from the revolutionary ride-share app in a boardroom coup.

“Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge,” Showtime’s Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming Amy Israel said in a release.

“We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build. We are equally thrilled to be partnering on another series with Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter, who always deliver provocative and deeply entertaining shows that drive cultural conversation.”