Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s former Hollywood Heights house has hit the market for just over $1.2 million ($998,000 USD).

The house has been listed by Sotheby’s.

The Nirvana frontman and his singer wife moved into the property in 1992, which was the same year that their only daughter Frances was born.

According to the listing, the house, which was first built in 1921, features a “dramatic two story living room” with a “regal open staircase and four oversized french doors leading to a viewing deck.”

Upstairs there are two bedrooms and one bathroom, “all with a birds eye view of Hollywood.”

The property also includes a lower level one bed/one bath apartment.

The home comes with a key to the historic elevator and a dedicated garage.

The listing warns that the property has “fallen into disrepair and is a major fixer.”