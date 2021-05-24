Click to share this via email

Double the Efron, double the fun.

Zac and Dylan Efron are once again traversing the globe for Zac’s Netflix series, “Down to Earth.” The pair’s latest adventures are taking place in Tasmania, an island state in Australia.

Zac, 32, and Dylan, 29, each posted videos on Monday of them bungee jumping from an incredibly high platform over a river while interlocking arms. Knowing their audience, both heartthrob brothers took the plunge shirtless, showing off their chiseled abs.

“I can’t tell who’s screaming, him or me,” Zac captioned his video, adding, “#brothersday.”

“The hat floats,” wrote, referring to Zac’s cap that flies off almost as soon as the brothers make the jump.

Some of the insane footage was captured using a GoPro camera that the brothers took with them on their dive.

After surviving the initial plunge, Zac pulls his brother in for a kiss on the cheek, clearly still feeling the adrenaline rush.

Actor Ryan Rottman commented on Zac’s post, “Not sure that many abs are allowed in one photo.”

“All I can see is abs,” said “Little Fires Everywhere” star Geoff Stults in the comments of Dylan’s post.

While in Tasmania, the Efron brothers have also visited the Museum of Old And New Art (Mona) in the state capital of Hobart.

“Coolest museum i’ve been to hands down!” Dylan commented on one of Zac’s photos from the museum visit. “Highlight of the trip.”