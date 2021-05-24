Ricki Lake has finally “got a ring on it!”

The TV star, 52, got engaged after Ross Burningham popped the question back in February.

However, the ring didn’t come right away.

Lake took to Instagram on Monday, May 24 to show off her new sparkler.

“Well, friends, he put a ring on it,” she wrote. “I am officially the happiest woman in the land. My dearest Ross, I choose you today and everyday!”

After announcing her engagement, the “Hairspray” star went on “Watch What Happens Live” to talk all about it.

As it turns out, the proposal was impromptu and caught Lake in a rather compromising position.

“Yes, he was surprised, too. There’s no ring yet,” she said. “But I was naked in the Jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we’re in my new Malibu home. It was romantic, it was very spontaneous and I couldn’t be happier.”

Lake went on, “We’ve only actually known each other since the end of June. So, it’s just been about six months, and he was a booty call for a few months there.”

As for how she feels about her man, Lake said, “He is wonderful. Everyone in my life who’s met him just gets it. We’re great together.”