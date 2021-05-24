Click to share this via email

Kenzie Wheeler brought a serving of honky-tonk to the first night of “The Voice” finale.

The singer performed George Strait’s “Heartland” for his journey song on Monday night’s show.

Strait originally released “Heartland” back in 1992.

The track, which appeared in the movie of the same name, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Wheeler is the final contestant on Team Kelly this season.

Clarkson praised Wheeler’s skills as an entertainer, while country superstar Blake Shelton complimented the performer for making the song his own.

The season 20 live finale of “The Voice” takes place on Tuesday, May 2.