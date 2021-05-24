Travis Barker is opening up about being the sole survivor of a tragic plane crash that happened back in 2008.

The Blink-182 star and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were travelling back from a show in South Carolina when the harrowing incident occurred.

The plane blew its tires during takeoff killing the two pilots, as well as assistant Chris Baker and security guard Charles Still.

Barker suffered third-degree burns, while DJ AM sadly passed passed away from a drug overdose in 2009.

The drummer looked back on suffering from survivor’s remorse following the incident during a new interview with Men’s Health,

“I was dark… I couldn’t walk down the street. If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn’t want to see it,” Barker recalled.

“The closer I was to it, it felt like I was closer to the bad stuff than I am to the good stuff. I felt closer to the experience of trying to escape, [to] being in an accident and being burned, trying to grab my friends from a burning plane.”

Revealing how the crash had a lasting impact his life, he continued, “That haunted me for a long time, and as long as I was closer to that than this good stuff, I was always thinking about that. Now it’s been so many years, it’s getting easier for me. There are days where I’ll wake up and never think about it.”

The incident also motivated the musician to quit taking drugs.

“People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?’ And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash,'” he shared. “That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”

Speaking about his hopes of one day getting back on a plane, Barker said, “If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my children], ‘Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.’ I have to tell them, because I almost left them. That’s a perfect day.”

The artists, who is currently in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, added, “I have all the love I need in my house. It will never make sense why my friends are gone, or the pilots, but all I can do is carry on. I can’t regret anything. I’m 100 percent supposed to be here.”