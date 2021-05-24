Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The final season of “The Walking Dead” has begun filming in Atlanta.

New cast member Michael James Shaw, who plays Mercer, was spotted on set wearing a red suit of armour on Saturday.

FIRST LOOK at Michael James Shaw as the character of Mercer in Season 11 of #TheWalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/JZVgVdzLQi — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) May 24, 2021

Mercer is an officer of the Commonwealth and the de-facto leader of the Commonwealth Military.

RELATED: ‘The Walking Dead’ Final Season To Air This Summer

‘The Walking Dead’ Photo: Christopher Oquendo / SplashNews.com

Courtney Dietz and Josh McDermitt were also spotted filming scenes for the hit horror series.

RELATED: ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Bosses Explain That Shock Season 6 Midseason Premiere After Killing Off Major Character

Showrunner Angela Kang said the finale season will be “bigger than ever.”

Adding, “The stakes will be high – we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”

RELATED: ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Emily Kinney Reveals Inspiration Behind ‘Skinny’ Song: ‘If I’d Gained A Few Pounds, It’d Ruin My Day’

Season 11 is set to hit screens beginning Aug. 22.