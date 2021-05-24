The final season of “The Walking Dead” has begun filming in Atlanta.
New cast member Michael James Shaw, who plays Mercer, was spotted on set wearing a red suit of armour on Saturday.
FIRST LOOK at Michael James Shaw as the character of Mercer in Season 11 of #TheWalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/JZVgVdzLQi
— The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) May 24, 2021
Mercer is an officer of the Commonwealth and the de-facto leader of the Commonwealth Military.
RELATED: ‘The Walking Dead’ Final Season To Air This Summer
Courtney Dietz and Josh McDermitt were also spotted filming scenes for the hit horror series.
RELATED: ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Bosses Explain That Shock Season 6 Midseason Premiere After Killing Off Major Character
Showrunner Angela Kang said the finale season will be “bigger than ever.”
Adding, “The stakes will be high – we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”
RELATED: ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Emily Kinney Reveals Inspiration Behind ‘Skinny’ Song: ‘If I’d Gained A Few Pounds, It’d Ruin My Day’
Season 11 is set to hit screens beginning Aug. 22.