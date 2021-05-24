The final season of “The Walking Dead” has begun filming in Atlanta.

New cast member Michael James Shaw, who plays Mercer, was spotted on set wearing a red suit of armour on Saturday. 

Mercer is an officer of the Commonwealth and the de-facto leader of the Commonwealth Military.

‘The Walking Dead’ Photo: Christopher Oquendo / SplashNews.com
‘The Walking Dead’ Photo: Christopher Oquendo / SplashNews.com

Courtney Dietz and Josh McDermitt were also spotted filming scenes for the hit horror series.

Showrunner Angela Kang said the finale season will be “bigger than ever.”

Adding, “The stakes will be high – we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”

Season 11 is set to hit screens beginning Aug. 22.