Mark Ruffalo has apologized for his recent posts regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The actor backtracked on Twitter for suggesting Israel was “committing genocide” while posting about the recent Israel/Hamas fighting.

Ruffalo insisted, “It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.”

I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021

Numerous celebrities have been sharing their thoughts amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Recent violence saw more than 250 people killed, most of them in Gaza, after the two sides exchanged rocket fire, the BBC reported.

A ceasefire was agreed on Thursday to end the fighting, which began on May 10.

It’s not clear which post Ruffalo was referring to with his message above, but the actor has retweeted several posts about the conflict over the past few weeks, including:

Over 30 children killed. Mothers dead. Hundreds injured. We are on the brink of a full-scale war. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its Black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #GazaUnderAttack https://t.co/N72e0xLvX5 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 15, 2021

Must read thread to get a nuanced read on Jewish/ Israeli identity and how it relates to criticism of actions taken by Isreal, and the extreme charge of anti-semitism for it. https://t.co/rJla3QCt7Q — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 16, 2021

Please @JoeBiden please join the world community and bipartisan leaders here in calling for a #CeasefireNOW in the ongoing, deadly and meaningless conflict happening in Israel and Palestine. The world needs your leadership. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 17, 2021

Ruffalo had previously spoken about being an advocate for Palestinian rights as he spoke to host Mehdi Hasan on NBC back in October.

The “Avengers” star shared, “My connection to Palestine came through Palestinians and hearing their stories and then watching this asymmetrical warfare being acted upon them…

“There’s no reason that an ally of American should not be held to the same standards as we would hold any other nation in the world… I was called an anti-Semite about it, for doing that – which was really tough to hear.”