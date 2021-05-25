Akon’s SUV was stolen from a gas station in Atlanta, Georgia, Tuesday.

The incident took place shortly after midnight in Buckhead, Fox 5 reported, with the Atlanta Police Department saying someone stole the singer’s vehicle while he was pumping gas.

“It only takes a second for someone to jump in your vehicle and take off,” the Atlanta Police Department’s Capt. Graham said.

#BREAKING@Atlanta_Police say the artist Akon was pumping gas at a Buckhead gas station when someone jumped in and took-off.

They say the suspect got away in Akon’s Range Rover, and they're working the case now.

We've got more on this, in reports, on @GoodDayAtlanta

Join us pic.twitter.com/sYpzdOgKjV — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) May 25, 2021

The crime was said to have happened at the QuikTrip on the 700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

RELATED: R&B Singer Akon Moves Ahead With ‘Akon City’ In Senegal

The theft comes just a day after an Atlanta City Council member proposed legislation requiring all Atlanta service stations be fitted with cameras on each of their fuel pumps.

RELATED: Akon Reveals Reason He Turned Down The Chance To Sign Drake

Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong told Fox5: “It is a common occurrence. It is not an anomaly. It is a significant enough crime and a consistent enough crime that it warrants this intervention.”