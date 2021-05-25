It was Dave Grohl Night on “The Tonight Show”.

On Monday’s episode of the late-night show, the Foo Fighters frontman played Jimmy Fallon’s co-host, sharing the monologue and doing other segments together.

“You know, Dave, if things go well here, this could be the big break you’ve been waiting for,” Fallon joked in the monologue.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Grohl in total deadpan. “This is definitely one of the coolest things that I’ve done today.”

The two also talked about COVID cases dropping in the U.S., with Fallon joking, “Pretty soon the only place you’ll see Dr. Fauci is popping out of a costume on ‘The Masked Singer’. That’s right, things are really coming back. Audiences are coming back, restaurants are back…”

“Kevin Spacey is back!” Grohl said.

“No, Dave. No, no,” Fallon responded.

Later on the show, Fallon and Grohl performed together, doing a take on the Foo Fighters’ song “The Best”, but in the style of the “Dave G’Roll” meme.

They two also donned their best ’90s outfits for a segment called “Jingle Cold Read”, in which they improvised jingles for various products, including mustard and bananas.

They also played a game of “Off Songs, Song Off”, in which the Roots play popular songs but with something slightly off about them and the hosts have to guess the name of the song.

Finally, Grohl sat down for an actual interview, sharing the story of catching his mom drinking with the members of Green Day.

“She’s very cool,” he said.