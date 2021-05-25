Sometimes jokes age poorly, and Seth Rogen is okay with that.

Appearing Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain”, the actor was asked what he thinks about jokes in some of his old movies that might make some people today “uncomfortable.”

“I think there are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well,” Rogen admitted, “but I think that’s the nature of comedy. I think conceptually those movies are sound and I think there’s a reason they’ve lasted. Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last.”

He explained that, to him, criticism of those old jokes isn’t “a big deal” or an example of so-called “cancel culture.”

“To me, when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don’t understand what they’re complaining about,” he explained. “If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that.

“Getting criticism is one of the things that goes along with being an artist, and if you don’t like that, then don’t be a comedian anymore. To me, it’s not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about.”

The actor was also asked if he’s gone back over his old jokes or scrubbed his Twitter feed of jokes that might now be considered offensive.

“I was never a comedian that made jokes that were truly designed to target groups that were subjugated in some way,” Rogen said. “Have we done that without realizing it? Definitely. And those things are in our movies and they’re out there, and they’re things that I am more than happy to say that they have not aged well.

“But in my career I’ve never made a joke that’s outwardly horrific in some way, and if you have, I would question why you did that. Saying terrible things is bad, so if you’ve said something terrible, then it’s something you should confront in some way, shape, or form. I don’t think that’s ‘cancel culture’, that’s you saying something terrible, if that’s what you’ve done.”