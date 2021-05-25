Click to share this via email

Drake doesn’t do anything by halves.

The Canadian rapper celebrated his Artist of the Decade win at Sunday’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards by renting out the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Drake shared a snap of his crew posing at the afterparty, with his caption including: “Never show anger at slight. Tell nothing. Earn respect from everyone by deeds, not words.

“Respect the members of your blood family. Gambling is recreation, not a way to earn a living.”

The stadium, which is home to the L.A. Rams and Chargers, also put up a giant video screen that read, “Congratulations Drake! Artist of the Decade.”

According to E!, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Doja Cat, the Weeknd, and SZA were all in attendance.

“There are huge champagne towers and several bars set up throughout the stadium,” a source said.

“Drake also has cute album books featuring his favourite moments through his career set up around the stadium.”

Drake accepted the prestigious award at Sunday’s ceremony with his three-year-old son Adonis by his side.

“I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took,” said Drake during his humble acceptance speech.

“To be honest with you, I don’t quite understand it myself but I just know that I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong.

“But tonight, for once, I’m sure as hell we done something right.”