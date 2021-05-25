Click to share this via email

Blake Shelton is rocking out.

On Tuesday, ahead of this week’s finale of “The Voice”, the singer made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform one of his recent hits.

Shelton took the stage to sing his single “Minimum Wage”, from his latest album Body Language.

The song, which debuted on New Year’s Eve last year, generated controversy over its references to people working minimum wage during what was — and still is — financially difficult times.

“Your love is money / Yeah, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage,” Shelton sings on the track.

The singer responded to the criticism, calling it “absolutely ridiculous.”