The “Friends” cast discussed their favourite episodes of the beloved sitcom in a new interview with “Good Morning America”.

The show ran from 1994 to 2004 and starred Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

EXCLUSIVE: The "Friends" cast share what it means to be back together ahead of their epic #FriendsReunion special and reveal which episodes are their favorites.

The actors spoke about their standout “Friends” moments during the “GMA” chat that aired Tuesday, with Perry sharing: “The one where everybody finds out. That was my favourite episode,” of the one where everyone finds out about Chandler and Monica’s relationship.

Kudrow added, “Look, I did love the one where everybody finds out because I had very fun things to do,” as Aniston gushed, “Right, that was a good one!”

Schwimmer said, “I really like the one with the blackout,” as Cox responded, “And I liked doing the routine, that was fun.”

The upcoming HBO Max reunion marks the first time all six cast members have been together in one room in 17 years.

Cox said, “I don’t think any of us had any idea how emotional we would be when we walked on set to see it exactly the way it was besides the cookie jar that Lisa took home and the neon coffee thing Jen took. Besides that, it was exactly the same. It was so emotional we just started crying.”

EXCLUSIVE: The cast of "Friends" sit down with @arobach for their first morning TV interview ahead of the highly-anticipated #FriendsReunion: "I hope the fans walk away with a sense of what it was like for us to have made the show."

Perry added, “I knew it was going to be a really seriously emotional experience and it has been,” as Schwimmer shared, “There is some really fun entertaining surprises.”

The stars also spoke about whether or not they watch reruns of the show.

Aniston revealed, “Yes, Court and I watched it the other day just to catch up on some stuff,” to which Cox replied, “And laughed and cried. Their first kiss Ross and Rachel… that was so powerful!”

Kudrow admitted, “I am gonna watch more now, I am going to now,” as Cox joked, “She decided it’s a really good show when she was seeing us all together.”

Aniston added, “She is gonna binge-watch ‘Friends’.”