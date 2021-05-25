Give Seth Meyers a Dutch audience over a stoned American audience any day.

Meyers joined Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. Adding a little crossover flavour to the show, Meyers spoke to DeGeneres remotely from the “Late Night” set. Meyers reflected on performing comedy in Amsterdam out of college.

“It’s not a bad place to do comedy because they all speak English very well, but weirdly you’d rather perform for a Dutch audience than a stoned American audience,” he shared. “If an audience is too stoned they’ll just laugh at the hat you’re wearing when they walk on stage.”

Meyers, 47, also dished on renewing his late-night talk show until 2025.

“I am enjoying it. The trip is, I started working in this building, when we first met, in 2001. My first year was when you hosted ‘SNL’ and I’ve been using the same ID for almost 20 years come this summer. It’s a trip to think maybe it will hit 25.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.