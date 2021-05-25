Kelly Osbourne is setting the record straight about any plastic surgery rumours doing the rounds online.

The star told fans in a new Instagram video: “I’m always really honest and really up front about what I’ve done to my body and who I am.

“I have not done plastic surgery. I’ve never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead.

“I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment,” she added, smiling at the camera.

Osbourne insisted she was ready to “squash these stupid rumours,” adding: “Can’t you just be happy for me?”

Osbourne’s comments come after she opened up about her 85-pound weight loss, telling the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast how she underwent gastric sleeve surgery two years ago.

She said in October, “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

The former reality star and television host then explained the difference between gastric bypass and gastric sleeve.

“If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” Osbourne said.