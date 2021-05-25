The long-awaited “Friends” reunion is almost here.

Ahead of the special, premiering on HBO Max this week, the “Today” show shared a new preview, including an exclusive clip of the cast back together.

RELATED: ‘Friends’ Cast Reveal Their Favourite Episodes, Talk ‘Seriously Emotional’ Reunion

We have an exclusive look at the upcoming #Friends reunion! pic.twitter.com/CjIQr3DVPI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 25, 2021

In the clip, Matthew Perry says to Matt LeBlanc while sitting in the Central Perk set, “Do you remember when you tripped? You ran in and you tripped.”

The special includes a clip of the blooper, in which LeBlanc rushes into the set, and takes a big fall behind the couch where Lisa Kudrow is sitting.

RELATED: Matthew Perry Drops New ‘Friends’ Merch Ahead Of Cast Reunion: ‘Could I BE More Me?’

But it’s not just bloopers that fans can look forward to. The special, as shown in the preview, also includes the cast playing trivia games and doing a read-through of one of the show’s old scripts.

‘Today” also shared footage from an old interview done with the cast in 1994 as the show was just taking off.

“Friends: The Reunion” premieres May 27.