Chris Hemsworth may be part of the “Avengers” crew but that doesn’t matter to his son.

The actor, who plays Thor, shared a snap of himself walking with the little one on the set of the upcoming Marvel flick “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

However, despite his dad’s “superhero” status, Hemsworth’s son would rather be Superman.

Hemsworth glances over his shoulder in the snap while holding his son’s hand. The youngster was wearing a red cape, similar to Superman’s.

Hemsworth, who shares daughter India, 9, and seven-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky, added, “Lucky I have two other kids.”

Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, and Luke Hemsworth were among those commenting on the photo.

Credit: Instagram/Chris Hemsworth

Hemsworth’s latest post comes after he shared another cute Instagram video featuring his cape-wearing son.

He joked he was “introducing the next heavyweight champion of the universe” as the pair showed off their boxing skills.