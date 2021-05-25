Oprah Winfrey is not convinced Prince Harry’s candidness will earn him favour with the Royal Family.

Winfrey recently spoke with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning”. The two touched on Harry’s willingness to speak candidly on his and Meghan Markle’s experiences among British royalty.

“Do you think that being as candid as he is, is going to help him with the Royal Family?” King asked Winfrey.

“I don’t know if it helps with the Royal Family,” Winfrey replied. ‘But this is what I do know — is that being able to express your own personal truth in a way that benefits you and also helps other people to see the truth in themselves.”

Winfrey also touched on “The Me You Can’t See”, a new Apple TV+ series she worked on with Harry.

“In this series, we are in conversation. He knows the power of story,” she explained. “He knows by sharing the story of his own grief with his mother that many other people that haven’t processed his grief will say, ‘You know what? That’s what’s going on with me, too.’”

“The Me You Can’t See” premiered on May 21 with five episodes.