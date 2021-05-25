The upcoming “Jackass” movie will indeed be the franchise finale as Johnny Knoxville winds down his stunt career.

Knoxville, 50, has put his body on the line en route to stardom in movies like “Action Point” and the “Jackass” media franchise. The actor opens up to GQ about the physical toll on his body and the unexpected last “Jackass” movie.

“You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens,” he says. “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around.”

While filming “Action Point” in 2018, during which he suffered four concussions, an eye popping out of its socket, and more injuries, Knoxville had no intention of shooting a fourth “Jackass” movie.

“I didn’t feel the need or the desire. It’s a real emotional thing,” Knoxville explains. “I can’t afford to have any more concussions. I can’t put my family through that.”

Over the years, however, Knoxville continued to write down stunt ideas: “It was thick. Ten years’ worth of ideas—like, 40, 50 pages of ideas.”

Knoxville also addresses castmate Ryan Dunn’s fatal drunk-driving accident in 2011, and Bam Margera’s firing from the fourth film.

“I think each of us was responsible for his own actions,” Knoxville says. “And when someone’s struggling, everyone tries to help that person. And at the end of the day, that person has to want help. Sometimes they don’t. Yet.”

“We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” he adds. “We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.”

The June/July 2021 issue of GQ is available on newsstands beginning June 1.