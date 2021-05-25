Katy Perry is already thinking about her daughter’s future fashion.

Speaking to Popsugar, the singer revealed that she has been saving her eclectic wardrobe to hand down to her new daughter Daisy Dove when she’s older.

RELATED: Orlando Bloom’s Poncho Mocked By Gwyneth Paltrow & Wife Katy Perry

“I think about it all the time,” Perry said. “I do a lot of cleanups, but I do have some stuff always that I’m thinking about.”

It will take time, though, as Daisy is only nine months old.

RELATED: Katy Perry’s Pokémon Single Is ‘Electric’

“I need them to go somewhere,” Perry said. “I want them to be worn again.”

Of course, the singer is also aware Daisy’s fashion sense might be a little different from her mom’s, joking, “[Daisy will] probably just be goth, and like, ‘No, Mom. Thanks.'”