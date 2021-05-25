Marlon Wayans has accused the Weinstein Company of muscling away the “Scary Movie” franchise.

Wayans recently caught up with Kevin Hart on Hart’s “Comedy Gold Minds” podcast. During the conversation, Wayans accused the Weinstein brothers of strong-arming the Wayans family out of the “Scary Movie” property.

“We didn’t walk away from a franchise, they didn’t want to make our deal and they snatched it,” Wayans asserted. “They was like, they just did, Weinstein did some really terrible, like ‘rape and pillage villages’-type of business.”

“That’s just the way they did their business,” he continued. “So it wasn’t that we, we ever walked away from our franchise that we created, it was taken and us being the creatives that we are was like ‘All right, bet. F**k you, now watch what I create.’”

Marlon and Shawn Wayans starred in the first two movies with Keenan Wayans serving as director. The first “Scary Movie” instalment generated north of $270 million at the box office against a $19-million budget.

“The second one they rushed us into, and by the third one they didn’t want to pay the money so they snatched it,” Wayans said. “We found out on Christmas that they hired somebody else to go do it, like n***a write a book about this s**t.”

“You can take that, we probably should sue for hundreds of millions of dollars because they probably owe us a s**t load of money,” the “Living in Color” alum added. “And maybe one day we will, but that, we didn’t walk away from our franchise, them n***as took it.”