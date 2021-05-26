ET Canada Presents: Help India — a star-studded fundraising special with goals to relieve the humanitarian crisis in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ET Canada reporter Sangita Patel will sit down with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 31 for a discussion on the global COVID-19 pandemic and how Canadians can lend their support.

“My heart breaks for all those affected by the humanitarian crisis happening in India. I knew we had to do something to help, and find a way to bring Canadians together to lend our support,” Patel said. “We are so grateful for all of the talented artists who are lending their voices to this special, helping us raise funds for those suffering in India right now.”

A number of celebrities will also appear, including: Russell Peters, Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project”), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, (“Never Have I Ever”), Rizwan Manji (“Schitt’s Creek”), Sandy Sidhu (“Nurses”), television personality Anisha and Lisa Ray (“Top Chef Canada”), among others.

“Canadians are generous in times of crisis, and they can make a difference by helping us provide urgently needed medical supplies, food and care to thousands of families affected by COVID-19 in India,” stated Richard Morgan, Executive Director of the Humanitarian Coalition. “Corus and ET Canada are playing an invaluable role in enabling Canadians to respond, and we are grateful for their leadership.”

