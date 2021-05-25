Blake Shelton is leaving the wedding planning to his fianceé Gwen Stefani.

Speaking with USA Today, the country superstar discussed his upcoming nuptials: “If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried,” he joked. “French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control.”

He added: “I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it’s going to be great. She’s in the middle of planning the thing, and she’s always so mindful … of me.”

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Surprises Blake Shelton With His Former Team Members During Season 20 Finale

Shelton admitted Stefani is even picking out his wardrobe for the big day.

“I never pick my own clothes unless I’m doing one of these FaceTime calls with you and I put on a cap and shirt,” he said to the publication. “But she picks my clothes for things like … something formal with the family. I never even pick my clothes for ‘The Voice’. I have a girl that does that for me. So, nobody lets me pick clothes. That’s not a Gwen/wedding thing. That’s just in general.”

ET Canada caught up with Stefani back in February. The singer still can’t believe she’s tying the knot.

“I never expected that this would be where I’m at. It’s hard for me to even say I’m getting married. I’m like, so in the middle of my life.”

RELATED: Blake Shelton Reveals His And Gwen Stefani’s Wedding Song: ‘We’re Both Fans Of The ’80s’

The couple announced their engagement in October after the “God’s Country” singer popped the question at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

The pair have been dating since November 2015, after each had gone through recent divorces.

Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert until their split in July 2015. Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale before they went their separate ways in August 2015.