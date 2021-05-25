Leyna Bloom is the first trans actress of colour to star in a festival selection with her show-stopping role in Danielle Lessovitz “Port Authority”, a part of history she’d like to dedicate to the iconic trans women who paved the way for this moment.

“When I got this opportunity, I was thinking about so many trans women who paved the way for me that I’m friends with, that also wants to have this experience telling these stories. I wanted to do them justice so when they see the film, they feel they are being recognized,” Bloom told ET Canada.

“I told them when I got the opportunity that everything I’m doing with this project and projects in the future, I’m dedicating to them and I hope they allow me to pay homage to them and allow their dreams to breathe through me,” she added.

“Port Authority” tells the story of Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arriving in NYC’s dizzying central station with nowhere to go. A momentary encounter with Wye (Bloom), a trans woman of colour, leads him to seek her out. Transfixed by her beauty and confidence, a love soon blossoms. But as the two learn more about each other, Paul’s false narratives begin to surface and the double life he lives must be reconciled.

“When I first read the script, I was immediately captivated how Wye is kind of just this everyday kind of girl. She hasn’t dealt with any trauma or anything that was holding her back. She just wants to take care of her family and she finds this love interest and she wants to help him and navigate him. She’s kind of in her own element, and as you can see in the film, she kind of just does what she wants, when she wants, how she wants it, but she leads with love and she ends with love,” Bloom said.

“The film mirrors my life in so many unique, beautiful ways. I was really happy to bring a little of who I am to the story,” she added. “My dad was in the military and my character was in the Navy so I took that part of my life and the jacket I wore was my dad’s jacket in the military so I wanted to bring something different, while being politically on point because right now trans women can’t serve in any form of service so I wanted to just have that for us and acknowledge that for us. It was a big moment for me.”

Bloom continued to explain that sharing an authentic and raw trans love story was so important to everyone involved in the film, that getting hired for the job was no easy task. In fact, just under 2,000 trans women auditioned for the role, and Bloom was rejected twice before she got the call.

“This is a story that is blueprinted in visibility, family, chosen family, and queer bodies that are facing issues with family, and trans women especially are at the bottom of the food chain when it comes to those experiences so it was important to be authentic all the way to hire not just a trans woman, but a trans woman from the ballroom community that also can act,” Bloom said. “I was lucky that they chose me to have that because 2,000 trans women auditioned and they told me no three times before they gave me a yes, so they were looking for this character and they weren’t going to just give it to anyone.”

“The casting director is a trans man so he knows how important it is to tell our stories. Many trans women and queer black and brown bodies have never auditioned for a film before, so this was an opportunity not only for me, but for the entire community to get a piece of what is expected, and what is to come with our rich history and our rich lives, so it was important to do that,” she added.

Ultimately, Bloom just hopes viewers walk away from the film rediscovering what love looks like.

“I think people could potentially see themselves in some of the characters. I wanted to rediscover what love looks like. This is a very real story because love has no colour. I’m a product of interracial dating. It’s important for me to tell this story, not from a colour point of view, but also just from energy. We’re all in NYC, we’re all dealing with stuff, we all need each other, we can all learn from each other so let’s have this moment and not have boundaries between us because of that,” Bloom said. “I think that’s where it was heading for me and I think we achieved that.”

“Port Authority” is available in select theatres May 28, and one demand and on digital June 1.