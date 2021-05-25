Will Smith is inspiring Anthony Anderson to get in shape.

On Monday, Anderson appeared on Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and revealed that he’s taken up Smith’s viral “Grown Man Sexy” challenge.

“The challenge is just to transform that dad bod, that COVID bod back into something that’s healthy,” the actor. “So, we’ve all taken this 12-week challenge that Will threw out there and a bunch of us are on the bandwagon. It’s just about being healthy. It’s called grown man sexy.”

Anderson added, “We’re into our third week right now. I’m down 8 pounds. I’m 218 right now and I’m trying to get down to 200, Stephen.”

The actor has also been sharing updates about his progress on Instagram, including videos of his workouts and more.

