"The Young And The Restless"

The list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards has been revealed. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the full slate of categories and nominees on Tuesday.

Both Alex Trebek (“Jeopardy!”) and Larry King (“Larry King Now”) have posthumous nominations, Trebek for Outstanding Game Show Host and King for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Drew Barrymore Show” both earned nominations this year for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show — with Barrymore and “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans both earning their first-ever Daytime Emmy noms for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts — the category Clarkson took home last year.

Meanwhile, the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” is nominated once more for Outstanding Informative Talk Show, as is its spin-off series, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans”.

Additionally, three-time Daytime Emmy winner “Entertainment Tonight” has been nominated for a sixth time for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.

The Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, June 25, and will be broadcast on CBS.

Check out the full nominees list below.

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, “The Young and the Restless” – CBS

Genie Francis as Laura Collins, “General Hospital” – ABC

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, “General Hospital” – ABC

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick, “General Hospital”- ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” – CBS

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host