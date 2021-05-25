The list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards has been revealed. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the full slate of categories and nominees on Tuesday.
Both Alex Trebek (“Jeopardy!”) and Larry King (“Larry King Now”) have posthumous nominations, Trebek for Outstanding Game Show Host and King for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Drew Barrymore Show” both earned nominations this year for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show — with Barrymore and “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans both earning their first-ever Daytime Emmy noms for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts — the category Clarkson took home last year.
Meanwhile, the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” is nominated once more for Outstanding Informative Talk Show, as is its spin-off series, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans”.
Additionally, three-time Daytime Emmy winner “Entertainment Tonight” has been nominated for a sixth time for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.
The Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, June 25, and will be broadcast on CBS.
Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, “The Young and the Restless” – CBS
Genie Francis as Laura Collins, “General Hospital” – ABC
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, “General Hospital” – ABC
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick, “General Hospital”- ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” – CBS
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Drew Barrymore- “The Drew Barrymore Show”
Kelly Clarkson- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
Sean Evans- “Hot Ones” | First We Feast
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager- “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest- “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan”
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
“General Hospital” – ABC
“The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Outstanding Limited Drama Series
“The Bay” – Popstar Tv
“Beacon Hill” – ReelWomensNetwork.Com
“A House Divided” – UMC
“Studio City” – Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Game Show
“Family Feud” – Syndicated
“Jeopardy!” – Syndicated
“Let’s Make A Deal” – CBS
“The Price Is Right” – CBS
“Wheel Of Fortune” – Syndicated
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
“Caught In Providence”- Syndicated
“Divorce Court” – FOX
“Judge Judy” – Syndicated
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” – Syndicated
“The People’s Court” – Syndicated
Outstanding Morning Show
“CBS Sunday Morning” – CBS
“Good Morning America” – ABC
“Sunday Today With Willie Geist” – NBC
“Today Show” – NBC
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
“The 3rd Hour Of Today” – NBC
“GMA3: What You Need To Know” – ABC
“Red Table Talk” – Facebook Watch
“Red Table Talk: The Estefans” – Facebook Watch
“Tamron Hall” – Syndicated
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
“The Drew Barrymore Show” – Syndicated
“The Ellen Degeneres Show” – Syndicated
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated
“Live With Kelly And Ryan” – Syndicated
“Today Show With Hoda & Jenna” – NBC
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
“Access Hollywood” – Syndicated
“E!’S Daily Pop” – E! Entertainment
“Entertainment Tonight” – Syndicated
“Extra” – Syndicated
“Inside Edition” – Syndicated
Outstanding Daytime Special Event
94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – NBC
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards – IFC
David Blaine Ascension – YouTube Originals
Jeopardy!: The Greatest Of All Time – Syndicated
Space Launch Live: America Returns To Space – Discovery And Science Channel
Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special
“Call Your Mother” – Comedy Central
“Creators For Change On Girls’ Education With Michelle Obama” – YouTube Originals
“I Am Patrick” – CBN
“The Manhattan Project” – Electronic Field Trip – Digital Release
“Reclamation: The Rise At Standing Rock” – Vimeo
“Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict” – Facebook Watch
“Time’s Kid Of The Year” – Nickelodeon
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement
“The Astronauts” – Nickelodeon
“The Drew Barrymore Show” – Syndicated
“Good Morning America” – ABC
“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” – Netflix
“Kid Of The Year” – Nickelodeon
2020 Kids’ Choice Awards – Nickelodeon
Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Maurice Benard As Sonny Corinthos, “General Hospital” – ABC
Steve Burton As Jason Morgan, “General Hospital” – ABC
Thorsten Kaye As Ridge Forrester, “The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
Wally Kurth As Justin Kiriakis, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
Dominic Zamprogna As Dante Falconeri, “General Hospital” – ABC
Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Marla Adams As Dina Mergeron, “The Young And The Restless”- CBS
Tamara Braun As Ava Vitali, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
Carolyn Hennesy As Diane Miller, “General Hospital” – ABC
Briana Henry As Jordan Ashford, “General Hospital” – ABC
Courtney Hope As Sally Spectra, “The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
Outstanding Younger Performer In A Drama Series
Tahj Bellow As TJ Ashford, “General Hospital” – ABC
Victoria Konefal As Ciara Brady, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
Alyvia Alyn Lind As Faith Newman, “The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Katelyn Macmullen As Willow Tait, “General Hospital” – ABC
Sydney Mikayla As Trina Robinson, “General Hospital”- ABC
Outstanding Guest Performer In A Drama Series
Kim Delaney As Jackie Templeton, “General Hospital” – ABC
George Delhoyo As Orpheus, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
Briana Lane As Brooklynn Ashton, “General Hospital” – ABC
Cady Mcclain As Jennifer Horton-Devereaux, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
Victoria Platt As Dr. Amanda Raynor, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
Outstanding Culinary Host
Valerie Bertinelli, “Valerie’s Home Cooking” – Food Network
Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada At Home 2.0” – Food Network
Edward Delling-Williams, “Paris Bistro Cooking With Edward Delling-Williams” – Recipe TV
Ina Garten, “Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro” – Food Network
Sophia Roe, “Counter Space” – Vice Tv
Michael Symon, “Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out” – Food Network
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make A Deal” – CBS
Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” – Syndicated
Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch 21” – Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, “Wheel Of Fortune” – Syndicated
Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” – Syndicated
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” – Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” – Syndicated
Taraji P. Henson, “Tracie JadePeace Of Mind With Taraji” – Facebook Watch
Larry King, “Larry King Now” – Ora TV
Rachael Ray, “Rachael Ray” – Syndicated
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Tj Holmes, “GMA3: What You Need To Know” – ABC
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “Red Table Talk” – Facebook Watch
Outstanding Writing Team For A Drama Series
“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
“General Hospital” – ABC
“The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Outstanding Directing Team For A Drama Series
“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
“Days Of Our Lives”- NBC
“General Hospital” – ABC
“The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Outstanding Music Direction And Composition For A Daytime Program
“Dash & Lily” – Netflix
“Endlings” – Hulu
“Ghostwriter” – Apple Tv+
“I Am Patrick” – CBN
“The Letter For The King” – Netflix
Outstanding Original Song
“Cabana Boy Troy,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated
“I Got The Music,” “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
“More Than A Vow,” “The Young And The Restless” – CBS
“The Other Side Of Hollywood,” “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
“Unsaid Emily,” “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
Outstanding Lighting Direction For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
“Endlings” – Hulu
“Ghostwriter” – Apple Tv+
“Studio City” – Amazon Prime Video
“Trinkets” – Netflix
“The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Outstanding Lighting Direction
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – Syndicated
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated
“Odd Squad” – PBS
“Sesame Street” – HBO
“The Talk” – CBS
Outstanding Technical Team For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
“General Hospital” – ABC
“The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Outstanding Technical Team
“Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love” – Netflix
“CBS This Morning”- CBS
“Sesame Street” – HBO
“Space Launch Live: America Returns To Space”- Discovery And Science Channel
“The Talk” – CBS
“Wheel Of Fortune” – Syndicated
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love” – Netflix
“The Gaze” – Facebook Watch- YouTube
Outstanding Sound Mixing And Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Endlings” – Hulu
“Ghostwriter” – Apple TV+
“The Letter For The King” – Netflix
“Trinkets” – Netflix
Outstanding Live And Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing
“Family Feud” – Syndicated
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated
“Let’s Make A Deal” – CBS
“Tamron Hall” – Syndicated
“The View” – ABC
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Dash & Lily” – Netflix
“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
“General Hospital” – ABC
“Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
“Trinkets” – Netflix
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Dash & Lily” – Netflix
“Endlings” – Hulu
“Ghostwriter” – Apple Tv+
“The Letter For The King” – Netflix
“Trinkets” – Netflix
“#Washed” – Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
“Craftopia” – HBA Max
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated
“The New Legends Of Monkey” – Netflix
“Odd Squad” – PBS
“Weird But True” – National Geographic Kids
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Alexa & Katie” – Netflix
“Dash & Lily” – Netflix
“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
“Julie And The Phantoms” -Netflix
“Trinkets” – Netflix
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix
“The Healing Powers Of Dude” – Netflix
“Helpsters” – Apple Tv+
“Odd Squad” – PBS
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Dash & Lily” – Netflix
“Ghostwriter” – Apple Tv+
“Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
“The Letter For The King” – Netflix
“Trinkets” – Netflix
Outstanding Hairstyling
“The Big Fib” – Disney+
“The Real” – Syndicated
“Red Table Talk” – Facebook Watch
“The Talk” – CBS
“The Wendy Williams Show” – Syndicated
Outstanding Makeup For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Dash & Lily” – Netflix
“Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
“The Letter For The King” – Netflix
“Trinkets” – Netflix
“The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Outstanding Makeup
“All That” – Nickelodeon
“The Real” – Syndicated
“Red Table Talk” – Facebook Watch
“The Talk” – CBS
“The Wendy Williams Show” – Syndicated
