Elizabeth Banks had an interesting role on “Law and Order: SVU” back in 2001.

The actress spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on his show Monday, admitting she “really lucked out” with the guest spot.

Banks shared, “The character I play on ‘Law and Order: SVU’… with Mariska Hargitay, of course, and Chris Meloni, I played a porn star with a sick kid whose entire life goal was to get in a gangbang so that I could get on the ‘Howard Stern Show’ to make more money and get to Vegas.”

She added of her character’s decision to head out West for her dream porn role, “That’s where the real porn happens, apparently. According to this character.”

Kimmel asked if “that was the last time you saw your father cry, when he saw that on television?”

“I believe that my parents were very proud,” Banks said of her parents, Ann and Mark Mitchell.

Banks admitted the “Law and Order” role actually wasn’t the first time her mom and dad had seen her on the small screen, telling Kimmel: “My very first thing I ever did — it wasn’t much better — was an episode of ‘America’s Most Wanted’, in which I played a murder victim who gets run over by a car.

“So on the day that I shot the stunt, which I had never been on the set of anything in my life, I auditioned and I won the job of a murder victim on ‘America’s Most Wanted’,” she said.

Banks added of sitting down to watch the episode with her sorority sisters in college, “What they failed to tell me they were gonna shoot was they put my clothes on, like, a sex doll dummy — no joke — and tossed it in the air and landed, so really it looked like it hit me and threw me, like, 20-feet. But really, they just threw a sex doll in my clothes 20-feet.”