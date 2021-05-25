Why stop at one lethal assassin when you can have a whole crew?

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new action movie “Gunpowder Milkshake”, starring Karen Gillan.

In the film Gillan plays Sam, a woman who was left behind by her mother, an elite assassin played by Lena Headey, when she was only 12.

“Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman,” the official description reads.

“But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl – Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michael Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino).”

The film, which also stars Paul Giamatti, was directed by “Big Bad Wolves” filmmaker Navot Papushado.

“Gunpowder Milkshake” premieres July 14.