Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his commitment to address anti-Black racism and injustice on Tuesday, as advocates around the world marked the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a Black man, was killed in Minneapolis one year ago after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin was later convicted of murder, while three other fired officers are awaiting their trials.
Read more: Celebration, candlelight vigil to mark 1-year since George Floyd’s death
The incident set off a firestorm of protests around the world as demonstrators called for leaders to tackle the systemic racism within law enforcement bodies, including here in Canada.View link »
Speaking Tuesday, Trudeau acknowledged the ongoing issue.
“Mr. Floyd’s death was a tragedy,” he said, speaking to reporters during a press conference.
“And it was a reminder that there are still too many people living with anti-Black racism and injustice, including here in Canada.”
He said the government has taken action after Canadians “marched to demand change” last summer, including establishing the Black Entrepreneurship Program and proposing to remove “ineffective” mandatory minimums from the criminal code.
“Our government is working with Black communities across the country to make sure nobody is left behind,” he said.
“We will continue to take real action to fight systemic racism and create more opportunities for Black Canadians, and for everyone.”
See more messages below.
The 1 year anniversary of #GeorgeFloyd’s murder is a reminder that for some, the issue became clear 1 year ago. For many of us, Black Lives have never NOT mattered. If U R new to this, stay in the fight 🙏🏾 happy 1 year awakening. If U R not new to this, sending ❤️. Today & always
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 25, 2021
A year after the murder of George Floyd, we have done little to stop it from happening again. Please support these organizations and their work to bring equal justice to all. @NAACP @GFMFoundation @BlackVisionsMN
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 25, 2021
George Floyd should still be alive. I’m praying for his family as they carry the weight of today’s anniversary. And I’m committed to keeping up the fight to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act as a step towards cementing the unshakeable truth that Black Lives Matter.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 25, 2021
The barbaric death of George Floyd changed the world ,as well as the many human beings who were also murdered at the hands of violent racist police officers .Black Lives Matter ,we will never forget. Rest in power Sir.
— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 25, 2021