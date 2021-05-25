Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his commitment to address anti-Black racism and injustice on Tuesday, as advocates around the world marked the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed in Minneapolis one year ago after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin was later convicted of murder, while three other fired officers are awaiting their trials.

The incident set off a firestorm of protests around the world as demonstrators called for leaders to tackle the systemic racism within law enforcement bodies, including here in Canada.

Speaking Tuesday, Trudeau acknowledged the ongoing issue.

“Mr. Floyd’s death was a tragedy,” he said, speaking to reporters during a press conference.

“And it was a reminder that there are still too many people living with anti-Black racism and injustice, including here in Canada.”

He said the government has taken action after Canadians “marched to demand change” last summer, including establishing the Black Entrepreneurship Program and proposing to remove “ineffective” mandatory minimums from the criminal code.

“Our government is working with Black communities across the country to make sure nobody is left behind,” he said.

“We will continue to take real action to fight systemic racism and create more opportunities for Black Canadians, and for everyone.”

The likes of Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton also paid tribute to Floyd on social media.