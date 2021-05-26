Click to share this via email

Let’s go, girls! Shania Twain is making her return to Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the Canadian country queen announced 14 new show dates for her “Shania Twain Let’s Go! The Residency” at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The shows will take place Dec. 2 – 12, 2021 and Feb. 11 – 26, 2022, including a special Valentine’s Day performance.

After more than a year off of touring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans will finally be able to hear Twain’s hits “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, and many more live in-concert.

Additionally, $1 of every ticket purchased will go to Shania Kids Can, the singer’s charity foundation to help kids facing poverty and crises.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 1 at 1 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster.