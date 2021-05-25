It’s been almost 20 years since Carrie Bradshaw lost her beloved turquoise Manolo Blahnik sandals to Pete the dog and we’re still not over it.

While on the set of HBO’s upcoming “Sex And The City” reboot, titled “And Just Like That…”, Bradshaw herself, Sarah Jessica Parker shared an “unearthed” piece of fashion history from the beloved series, teasing fans with what writers could be stirring up for the reboot.

Parker shared two photos of her character’s iconic Manolos that were destroyed in season four by then-boyfriend Aidan Shaw’s (John Corbett) dog Pete on Instagram, writing, “Unearthed”.

Fans quickly lost it over the post, sharing hilarious comments like, “Donate them to the Smithsonian!” and quoting Bradshaw’s famous line, “Knock yourself out putting on the Rogaine and the Speedstick!”

The post also had many fans guessing if it serves as a hint that Corbett would be reprising his role as Shaw. While nothing has been confirmed, Corbett previously said he would be appearing in “And Just Like That…”, telling PageSix last month, “I’m going to do the show.”

Parker was shocked to see how many fans recognized the sandals, so she took to the comment section and wrote, “Just cannot get over how much everyone knows and recalls. It astounds and touches me. Deeply! X”

Adding, “P.S. they have been in the archive all these past years. Seeing them again… Well. X”

Along with Parker, “SATC” stars Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) will be returning, but Kim Cattrall will not reprise her role as Samantha Jones.

“And Just Like That…” is currently in production, no premiere date has been set.