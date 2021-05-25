John Cena has gotten himself into murky international waters.

In a video posted to the Chinese social media network Weibo on Tuesday, the “F9” star apologized to fans in China for referring to Taiwan as a country during an interview on his promo tour.

John Cena apologized in Chinese on Sina Weibo after calling Taiwan a country during an interview promoting Fast & Furious 9 pic.twitter.com/dzRKIYgEzL — Joe Xu (@JoeXu) May 24, 2021

“I made a mistake,” Cena, speaking in Mandarin and translated by The New York Times. “Now I have to say one thing which is very, very, very important: I love and respect China and Chinese people.”

He continued, “I’m very sorry for my mistakes. Sorry. Sorry. I’m really sorry. You have to understand that I love and respect China and Chinese people.”

The apology didn’t sit well with some fans in China, with one Weibo user commenting on the post, “Please say ‘Taiwan is part of China’ in Chinese. Otherwise, we will not accept your apology.”

Taiwan’s sovereignty has been a disputed matter for decades, with China claiming the land nation belongs to them, with references to Taiwanese independence being a sore spot.

Cena has been studying Mandarin for several years, and often posts on Weibo in the language.