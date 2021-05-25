Don’t hold your breath for a new “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off just yet.

In a recent interview with Deadline, ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis made comments alluding to a possible upcoming “Grey’s” spin-off, but not he’s clarifying those remarks.

“I would like to clarify some statements I made in a prior interview,” he said. “There are no conversations about a spin-off of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ at this time. We are 100 per cent focused on producing season 18, with the incredible Krista Vernoff at the helm, and the amazing Ellen Pompeo leading our ensemble and co-executive producing. As the leader of ABC Signature, I meant only to convey my support and optimism for Shonda’s brilliant creation.”

Previously, Davis had said, “[Krista Vernoff] and the team are really digging deep and finding out what that looks like. They are noodling ideas, and I can’t wait to, when we land on what that is to introduce the next phase of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. We will find the next version that will take it to the next 18 years. We’re working on for right now, and there’s no better brains to figure it out than Krista and [Shonda Rhimes].”

“Grey’s Anatomy” was recently renewed for season 18, premiering this fall, with the show’s future afterward still up in the air.