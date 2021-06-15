Chris Pratt answers the call to take up arms and fight for the future survival of humankind in the explosive new trailer for “The Tomorrow War”.

In the sci-fi movie coming to Amazon Prime Video, time travellers from 2051 arrive in the present day to sound the alarm that 30 years from now humanity is losing a war against a deadly alien species. Now, the future needs the help of the past to win the war. Determined to save the world for his young daughter, veteran-turned-teacher Dan joins the draft along with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father (Oscar winner J.K. Simmons).

“The LEGO Batman Movie” director Chris McKay directs “The Tomorrow War” which co-stars Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Keith Powers, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Betty Gilpin. Originally set for theatrical release in 2020, Amazon acquired the rights to distribution for the movie from Paramount after pandemic delays.

Last month, Pratt took to Twitter to hype the release of the first trailer, teasing more of the action to come following the release of the first look at the film in April.

The film is just the latest venture between Pratt and Amazon, whom he has teamed up with for the thriller series “The Terminal List” which will debut on the streaming site later this year.

“The Tomorrow War” will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in Canada on July 2.

Check out the character posters below.

