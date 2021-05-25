Click to share this via email

Alanis Morissette and Mario Treadway are living happy days.

Morissette, 46, and the rapper known as Souleye, 41, celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Monday.

“11 years. just keeps getting deeper, @souleye,” Morissette captioned the Instagram post.

Morissette dished last year on how her connection with her husband gets stronger year-over-year.

“Relationships go from infatuation to power struggle and then most people break up,” the Canadian rocker said, per People.

Commenting on her own decade of marriage, she added, “I think it’s getting juicy as we’re going on the third phase of helping each other heal and grow.”

The couple started dating in 2009 and tied the knot one year later at an intimate ceremony in their Los Angeles home.

Morissette and Treadway share three children: sons Ever Imre, 10, and Winter Mercy, 21 months, and daughter Onyx Solace, 4.