Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke hosted another reunion with one of their co-stars from “The O.C.” when Tate Donovan joined the duo for the latest edition of their podcast, “Welcome to the O.C., B***hes”.

During the conversation, Donovan recalled some past behaviour he now finds humiliating, when he turned down multiple offers to appear in a “Magnum P.I.” reunion episode — once even rebuffing Tom Selleck — because he believed he’d become a “film actor” who was now too good be on television.

“Can you believe that? To Tom Selleck himself. I turned down. I look back on that like, I’m such an a**hole,” he told Bilson and Clarke. “I never got the chance to tell Tom Selleck how much of an idiot I was.”

Donovan’s admission brought a similar mea culpa from Bilson.

“That brings something pretty poignant for me. You went on to direct us on ‘The O.C.’… and I know some of us kids were little a**holes and I think that that speaks to that whole unaware, young, youthful, ignorant, like, just idiots,” Bilson admitted.

“I hope I wasn’t as bad as it’s come off. I hope I wasn’t,” she added. “You know, you get influenced, I’d say, by your surroundings. Let’s put it that way.”

Donovan said he could relate, given how the immediate success of the show made the younger cast members instant stars who couldn’t “help but believe the hype” about themselves in the media.

“I thought you were so wonderful, such a wonderful director and an amazing human,” Bilson told Donovan. “So if I ever added to any of the a**holeness, I want to apologize on record here right now.”