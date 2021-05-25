Tiger Woods was spotted out and about just three months after his terrifying car crash.

Fans got an update on the golf pro’s recovery thanks to a fan who shared a photo with Woods, 45, following a chance run-in at a soccer field in California.

Luna Perrone, who is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, posed next to Woods as he stood with the help of some crutches.

“Luna ran into Tiger at the soccer fields. His daughter plays soccer and flag football at the same fields that she plays at,” Luna’s mother Hailey Perrone explained to E! News. “He was very nice and encouraging!”

She added, “He told her to stay strong and she told him to stay strong, too!”

Following his single-car accident back in February, Woods was hospitalized with leg injuries. After undergoing emergency surgery on his right leg and follow-up procedures, he was able to return home by mid-March.

“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” he said in a statement shared on Twitter at the time. “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”