“Hellraiser” is being revived for Hulu.

Bloody Disgusting was the first outlet to report that the 1987 horror hit will be reimagined as a new movie for the streaming service, to be directed by David Bruckner (who helmed Netflix horror flick “The Ritual”).

The original “Hellraiser” spawned nine sequels — most recently 2018’s “Hellraiser: Judgement” — in addition to a comic book series and several novels.

Written and directed by Clive Barker, “Hellraiser” focused on a mysterious puzzle box that opens a portal to a hellish underworld populated by sadistic Cenobites, mutilated beings who thrive on torture, under the leadership of a Cenobite nicknamed Pinhead (played by Doug Bradley).

Meanwhile, Bloody Disgusting also reminds that a “Hellraiser” series is in development at rival streamer HBO Max, with Barker onboard as executive producer; the outlet notes that the level of Barker’s involvement with the Hulu movie is “unclear.”