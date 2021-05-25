Some big changes are coming to the royal line of succession.

Since both Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, and Princess Beatrice are set to welcome children this summer and fall, many members of the Royal Family will shift backwards down the line.

Beatrice, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is ninth-in-line to the throne but will soon become 10th when the Duchess of Sussex welcomes a baby girl this summer. Beatrice and Mozzi’s son or daughter will then be in 11th position when they arrive.

Not only will Beatrice be shifted down, but so will the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s children’s places in line to the throne.

While Prince Edward and his children, James, Viscount Severn, 13, and Lady Louise Windsor, 17, are currently 12th, 13th and 14th in line to the throne respectively, they will each move a place down after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter arrives, and once again when Beatrice’s little one is born.

The new additions to the Royal Family will push Prince Edward into the 14th in line, while James will land in 15th and Lady Louise in 16th. James only sits ahead of his older sister Louise as the changes to The Succession to the Crown Act, which allows girls to not be overtaken by their younger brothers, weren’t made until 2013.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, made history as the first girl to keep her position when her younger brother, Prince Louis, was born in 2018.