Anna Faris is sharing a rare peek into her personal life.

In a candid interview with People, the former “Mom” star opened up about her relationship with fiancé Michael Barrett while promoting her ice-breaking new card game Dealbreakers, in which players discuss their dating dos and don’ts.

“My dating experience is so limited,” admitted Faris, who was married to Chris Pratt for eight years until their 2017 split.

RELATED: Anna Faris Confirms Engagement And Shares Why She Wants To Officiate Her Own Wedding

“I think I’m a very monogamous person. But I do really love giving opinions!” she added.

She described the game, which sprang from a segment on her “Anna Faris is Unqualified” podcast, as “really conversational. And I like the idea of trying to break past passing easy judgment.”

In addition, she discussed the “immediate kind of intimacy” that she experienced with Barrett, who popped the question in 2019.

RELATED: Anna Faris Admits ‘There Were A Lot Of Things’ She Ignored In Her Marriage To Chris Pratt

“We’re both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I’ve really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It’s been really rewarding,” she added, revealing his kids and her son Jack — whom she shares with Pratt — took off with them on a blended-family road trip.

“We bought a camper van and traveled with a portable printer for school,” she explained. “Jack has been handling this whole thing like a champ. I just feel very happy that my family is safe. And I don’t think I’ve ever been so present.”