Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are on the ultimate couples vacation.

The pair, who announced their engagement earlier this year, travelled to Hawaii with Woodley’s longtime pal and two-time co-star Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller.

In a video making its rounds on Twitter, Woodley, 29, and Rodgers, 37, dance to a remixed version of “Stand By Me” while Teller, 34, and Sperry Teller, 28, do the same nearby.

Later, the foursome sings “Wagon Wheel” while the NFL superstar strums the guitar.

🎥 | Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller dancing and singing karaoke in Hawaii. (video by aloha.akoni on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/BotArmbDv5 — Shailene Woodley Updates (@PlanetShailene) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Sperry Teller has been sharing her own vacay snaps to her personal Instagram account, one of the duo on a golf course, dining out on a stunning oceanside patio and more.

Woodley, Rodgers and the Tellers previously hung out at the Kentucky Derby together.