Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg paid a virtual visit to “The Talk” on Tuesday, where they discussed the big reveal that the “Blue Bloods” star was actually Cluedle-Doo “The Masked Singer”, taking McCarthy completely by surprise.

“What was going through my mind was complete shame, because I like to brag that I’m you know, one of the best panelists. I won the Golden Ear; I know people’s voices. And when he took that mask off, I was in total shock,” McCarthy admitted (she guessed that rapper Akon was actually the clue-spewing rooster).

“I literally lost my footing and was shaking for about an hour… and he’s supposed to be at work!” she added.

“The commute was complicated,” admitted Wahlberg, who was shooting “Blue Bloods” in New York, while “The Masked Singer” tapes in Los Angeles.

“My main thing was, you know, how am I going to get over on Jenny, because we FaceTime sleep together. We’re together all the time even when we’re not together… I know she doesn’t have her phone a lot on the panel, so the few times when I spoke to her, maybe like 45 minutes before I performed, I made sure to get on FaceTime with her, and I said hi to Robin [Thicke], I said hi to Nicole [Scherzinger].. .I had Danny Reagan’s suit jacket and tie from ‘Blue Bloods’ and I just pretended I was on set,” he explained.

“So even though I think a few of them actually might have suspected it was me, they just spoke to me on FaceTime and were certain I was in New York,” Wahlberg added. “So I made sure that the last thought they had of me, or if my name came up in their heads, they would say wait a minute, no I just talked to him. He’s in New York, it’s impossible.”

The couple’s visit to the show became emotional when co-host Amanda Kloots revealed that Wahlgerg had reached out to her while her husband, Nick Cordero, battled COVID-19 before his death last year.

“I just want to personally thank you for reaching out to us. It meant a lot to me, thank you,” Kloots told Wahlberg, who had worked with Cordero on “Blue Bloods”.

“I was really blessed to work with Nick. He was so fun, so outgoing, and just larger than life… Your spirit through that whole experience was such an inspiration,” Wahlberg told Kloots.

“I can see why you were the love of his life. You, in the most trying of times, were just a ray of light and positivity,” Wahlberg continued.

“I tried to be that way during my mom’s last year, and really celebrate every moment with her… Please know that it meant a lot to me. You don’t have to thank me… I try to stay grateful every day for the blessings that I have, and that we have in our lives, and he was certainly a blessing in ours. I can’t even imagine the blessing he was in yours… and I was honoured that we were able to do a dedication to your husband on our show. He was part of the family, in that short time, he made such an impact on us. He was a huge part of the ‘Blue Bloods’ family,” Wahlberg said.

