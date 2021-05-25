Click to share this via email

Emmy Rossum is a mom! The actress and her husband, Sam Esmail, quietly welcomed their baby girl on Monday.

The “Shameless” actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she’d given birth the day before, in a post that included a slideshow of touching snapshots.

“5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” Rossum captioned the post.

The cover photo in the post showed Rossum displaying her baby bump, followed by a sweet, smiling snapshot of herself and Esmail, and finally an ink print of their newborn’s footprint.

Rossum, 34, shared a follow-up post that featured a striking black-and-white photo of the actress standing next to a bay window while bearing her baby bump.

She captioned the post, “Two weeks before our daughter was born.”

The “Angelyne” star and the 43-year-old “Mr. Robot” creator began dating in 2013, before getting engaged in August 2015. The pair tied the knot in May 2017.

Congrats to the happy couple!

