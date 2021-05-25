New Hampshire authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson over an incident that took place at one of his concerts nearly two years ago.

TMZ obtained video of exactly what took place in the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, with a videographer — hired by the venue to film the show for the big screens — spat on by the shock rocker as he sang into the camera.

While the videographer wasn’t injured, Manson was charged with two counts of misdemeanour simple assault for the alleged spitting, which is categorized as “unprivileged physical contact.”

According to police, Manson, his agent and his legal team have been aware of the warrant for awhile, but “no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.”

However, Manson’s attorney, Howard King, tells People that before the charges were filed, the videographer demanded “more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

Added King: “This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

However, People spoked with three concert attendees — including a security guard working at the venue — who tell a different story.

“[Manson] was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated. He noticed this and kept purposely spitting on her camera,” one witness said. “I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within two to three feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her, not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed.”

Another witness backed up that account, claiming that Manson “bent down to shoot his snot all over this woman. I can remember him just laughing about what he did.”

The security guard said the videographer “was beyond furious when he did that to her. He spit on her a couple of times and then leaned real close to the camera and blew a huge snot rocket on her. After he did that, she almost threw her camera right down on the ground.”