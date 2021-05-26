Emma Thompson had her “Cruella” co-star Emma Stone in tears during an interview for “Lorraine” Wednesday.

Thompson plays Baroness Von Hellman in the much-talked-about flick, while Stone takes on the role of Estella/Cruella.

Thompson explained how it wasn’t easy looking like a fashionista on screen, joking her character’s underwear was “like a torture item.”

RELATED: Emma Stone Goes From Nice To Naughty In Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Trailer

Interviewer Mark Heyes said: “You’ve got serious underwear on there. That’s hardcore underwear. Was it super uncomfy?”

Thompson replied, “Oh, I mean, like a torture item. I don’t like underwear full stop. I stopped wearing underwear a long time ago. It’s not my scene.

“I don’t like comfortable underwear. I find comfortable underwear uncomfortable.

“The underwear that was required to turn me into that shape was what can only be described as industrial.”

Thompson went on, “As I was saying earlier, it’s like squeezing a tube of toothpaste in the middle, if you squeeze it hard enough then things will come up and go down and make the shapes. But it’s like you’re dealing with a Plasticine person.”

RELATED: Emma Stone Reveals Her Huge Crush On Leonardo DiCaprio Was All She Could Think About After Winning An Oscar

Heyes started off the interview by asking the pair if they had fun playing such evil characters.

Stone insisted, “Can you imagine if that wasn’t fun to play? I mean, just the opportunity to really dig into the darkest, darkest parts is really fun.”